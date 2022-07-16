WATCH NOW: Pets for Vets: Service manager hoping to pair homeless animals with veterans

Neveah soaked up the attention she got from many of the veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop Thursday morning.

“She’s in heaven,” said Tracy Dixon, volunteer/foster/outreach coordinator for Iredell County Animal Services. Fitting since her name is heaven spelled in reverse.

Neveah is a 2-year-old mixed breed that is looking for a new home, and she and her foster, Lori Tolliver, were at Richard’s Coffee Shop Thursday to showcase a program aiming to encourage pairing veterans with pets.

Iredell County Veterans Service Manager Tim Moore came with the idea of Pets for Vets — Who Rescued Who and came to Richard’s on Thursday to tell the veterans gathered for the weekly coffee get-together about the program.

The program, he said, is aimed at providing companionship for veterans and helping place homeless pets in loving homes.

To get Pets for Vets off the ground, Moore coordinated with Iredell County Animal Services in offering reduced or no adoption fees for veterans to encourage them to consider a shelter pet.

Dixon explained that in some cases sponsors will agree to pay the adoption fees for a pet in order to facilitate getting it into a new home.

Moore said he’s hoping to involve a trainer to teach the dogs basic commands after adoption. However, he said, these dogs are not intended as service animals but strictly as companions.

He already has an advocate for the program on board. Teresa Smith with Safe Harbor Skippers Landing Marina coordinated a fundraiser to provide some seed money for adoption fees.

For Smith, getting involved was an easy decision. “I love veterans, I love pets,” she said, so raising money to pair those two loves is a no-brainer.

To acquaint the veterans with a couple of possible adoptees, Tolliver brought Neveah to Richard’s, and another shelter resident, Bella, a kitten, was also there to get attention and lots of love.

Nevaeh was brought to the shelter as a stray with an injured leg. Unfortunately, her leg was not repairable and had to be amputated. While she’s still recovering from the surgery, her tail rarely stopped wagging as many stopped to pet her.

Gary Dunwell was one of those to offer love to Nevaeh as he talked with Tolliver.

Moore said this is the first step in what he hopes will be a successful partnership between his office and animal services, but, more importantly, will get pets into the lives of veterans.

For more information or to help with Pets for Vets contact Moore at timothy.moore@co.iredell.nc.us or Dixon at tracy.dixon@co.iredell.nc.us.