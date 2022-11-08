A group of veterans, town leaders and community members made their way from Richard’s Coffee Shop to the Mooresville Town Hall lawn where the POW-MIA flag was raised by veterans First Sgt. Jim Kiger, Lt. Col. Kathleen Greene and Master Chief Dave Phillips. The group watched as the flag was placed, and with the call to salute, the flag was raised in silence. Following the folding of the North Carolina flag, the ceremony was concluded.

“Every veterans week, this is how we start it,” said Phillips.

He also noted that this would be a full week of different things going on including a parade at 1 p.m. on Friday.

This would be the eighth parade, said Kiger. The week would culminate with the parade and a veterans luncheon on Saturday at Richard’s. “What a celebration,” he said about the weeklong observances.

“Today,” shared Greene, “was in honor of our POW’s, those who are and those are have been.”

Kiger added that what this particular event is all about is “we never forget those that we can’t account for. Our country needs to do everything possible to bring them home.”