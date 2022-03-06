WATCH NOW: Prayer service for Ukraine planned at local church

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., held a special prayer service March 2 beginning with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continuing with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m.

Children, youth and adults gathered for the service with the Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation, leading. He shared various items for prayer including the people and all the nations involved and for the Lord’s direction in it all. Ward invited any that were in attendance to join in praying as well.

In announcing the event, Ward said that all are invited to join them as “we are going to be having a prayer service for Ukraine and that the Lord will strengthen and preserve them and help them to stand strong under this attack by Russia, praying for the fighting to cease and for Russia to be put in check, and that the Lord Jesus Christ will be glorified through this!”

In addition to members of the congregation attending, Ward said that several visitors were in attendance and remarked how much they appreciated the service.

As the group made their way out of the sanctuary Wednesday, June Lanzi, one of the church members, said how powerful and great it was.