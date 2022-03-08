WATCH NOW: Preserving a legacy: Norwood School gains national historic recognition

A one-room school house that has stood for more than 100 years on Troutman Farm Road gained national recognition recently.
The Norwood School, known as the Troutman Family Historical Building, is now on the National Register of Historical Places.
“This is a big deal for Iredell County and especially for Troutman,” said Curtis Fortner, a member of the Troutman family.
The official recognition is the culmination of three years of work, and a lot of love that was put into the school since before the schoolhouse was built in 1906.
While the school has gone through a couple of name changes over the years, the building itself is largely the same as it was when it first opened to students in grades one through seven in 1906.
There were a couple of additions. In 1914, a gable front porch was added for shelter and protection from inclement weather and, in 1921, a door was added to form two smaller classrooms.
Originally due to its location next to the Troutman Family Cemetery, the school was called the Troutman Graveyard School, Fortner said. “That didn’t go over too well,” he said with a laugh. A nearby creek provided the official name of the school — Norwood School.
After its days as a school were over, the building eventually landed in the hands of the Troutman family, and has been the site of many family reunions since, annually bringing in hundreds of people from across the country.
However, it is the building’s history as a school that landed it on the National Register. The Troutman family proved to be instrumental in bringing the Norwood School to fruition. The family donated the land and even provided the lumber to construct the school. Jacob Troutman set aside two acres north of the cemetery as the site of the new school.
The first teacher was T.A. Rimmer, who was paid the sum of $40 per month.
Fortner said his great-grandfather taught at the school and many of his ancestors were pupils.
Until 1927, students from the area received their education, at least through the seventh grade, at the Norwood School. At that time, Fortner said, Troutman Elementary opened to serve students in the area, and the school was closed.
The Troutman family decided to try to buy the school for historical purposes and to keep it in the family, Fortner said. So John Isaiah Troutman offered the county $60 for the building and that was accepted, he said.
The school, which had been used as the site of the Troutman family reunion for a number of years, then became the permanent home for the large yearly gathering. The reunions, which started in 1909, grew so large that an association was established and still exists to this day. “We held our 117th last October,” Fortner said.
Fortner said the old school house is filled to the brim with Troutmans during the reunion, and outside a large L-shaped table is placed for family members to bring food, including dishes that have an unofficial designated spot, Fortner said.
Fortner, who has served as president of the association, said the reunion has happened nearly every year since 1909. However, like many events, COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020 reunion. Fortner said it just wasn’t possible. “The Troutmans are huggers and when you see someone you haven’t seen in a year, it’s hard not to hug them,” he said. So for safety’s sake, they decided to cancel.
However, in 2021, the reunion went on as scheduled.
The Troutman family history is as much a part of the school as the lessons that were once taught there.
A large painting of the family tree is on one wall, although Fortner said it needs an update. “There are more branches now,” he said.
A short distance away hangs the original iron gate that led to the cemetery. It was brought inside because of a couple of attempted thefts, and a replica was placed at the cemetery entrance.
Fortner said it is because of the extensive history of the school and its ties to his family that the national recognition was sought. Davyd Foard Hood, a historian from Vale, was chosen to put together the application for historic recognition.
“He did a great job,” Fortner said. “He worked for three years and found so many details.”
And in December that hard work paid off as the school received the long sought after designation.
The adjacent cemetery is also prominently mentioned in Hood’s application.
The family cemetery dates back to the 1800s and is the final resting spot for generations of Troutmans.
And the cemetery is a center point of the annual reunion, Fortner said. Family members stand next to the graves of their loved ones and a memorial service is held. Rick Parks sings a hymn and reads scripture and then a closing prayer is offered.
Preserving this legacy, Fortner said, is important to him and those many members of his extended family that still carry on the tradition of the reunion.
And seeing his family’s legacy gain national historic recognition is validation for all of the years of work that have gone into preserving that. “This is why I am so passionate about it,” he said.