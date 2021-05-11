WATCH NOW: Remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

More than 100 law enforcement flags waved in the Monday morning breeze, and all was silent as three officers made their way across the Mooresville Town Hall lawn, passing through two lines of fellow members of the Mooresville Police Department.
Hosted by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, a brief ceremony was held honoring police officers during National Police Week, May 9-16.
To one side three additional flags stood, each with a chair placed in front and, in each seat, was a single rose with a blue ribbon and a folded flag, representing the three Mooresville police officers who have died in the line of duty.
“These empty chairs you see represented here are the three officers from Mooresville that have given that ultimate sacrifice,” said Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani.
Remembering these officers, Chief James Rimmer, EOW, Dec. 7, 1938; Lt. Larry Barger, EOW, July 13, 1974, and Officer Jordan Sheldon, EOW, May 4, 2019, is one of the reasons for the observance, Campurciani said.
He said that the service on this date was “different than in years past because it serves really two, but extremely important, purposes. The first,” he said, “is for the officers that are working now. That is because this past year has been like nothing we’ve ever seen before — a pandemic, riots, looting, shootings and killings. During this period, police officers have become the focal point of criticism, hate, defunding efforts and attacks.”
Noting a recent incident of crime, he said he could continue, but this wasn’t the venue for that; however, he did say “he would be remiss if I didn’t tell you because everybody needs to hear this. Nobody, and I mean nobody, hates a bad cop more than the good cops. And right here, these officers you see out here, are the best. That’s why all of this is so important,” Campurciani stressed.
“I get asked all the time how morale is at the department. Because of the support the officers have from both the town and community, morale is good. Cops don’t want medals and they don’t want accolades, but what they do want is to know that the people they miss holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and other family events for, appreciate their sacrifice. Here in Mooresville, you do. Thank you!”
Campurciani continued as he noted that the second reason for the gathering on this day was “to honor and make sure we never forget the officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice.”
He said that Police Week is a very somber time for the officers and families and in remembering Sheldon, he said that those “emotions two years later are still very raw.”
And as for the other two officers, Rimmer and Barger, who were killed serving the community, he noted that “although many years have passed for the families of these two officers, they need to know that we think of them often, and we will never forget their sacrifice.”
Campurciani shared words of thanks to the town managers and board of commissioners for their constant support of the police department and also noted his thanks to the Exchange Club for setting up the flags and being so supportive of this police department.
Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls, on behalf of Mayor Miles Atkins and the Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners, offered a proclamation for National Police Week, noting that “in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which the date falls as National Police Week.”
The proclamation also noted that “there are approximately 700,000 law enforcement officers serving in communities across the United States, including 88 sworn members of the Mooresville Police Department, and since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 22,000 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice and have been killed in the line of duty.”
Qualls continued by sharing that “three Mooresville police officers have lost their lives in the line duty, and these men will always be remembered as beloved members of our Mooresville community.”
Beth Packard, president of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman shared her thanks, on behalf of the club, to all who were in attendance and noted “it is completely our honor to host this event” thanking the town, the commissioners, the police and the club members.
“It is such an honor to remember these extremely courageous officers who sacrifice their lives for the protection of our community,” Packard said. “Every day we ask a great deal of the men and women of our town’s law enforcement, from ensuring public safety to serving as front line workers, to responding to incidents involving domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health challenges and homelessness, often with limited resources. Every morning, our police officers pin on a badge and go to work not knowing what the day will bring and hoping to come home safely.”
Packard noted the courage and dedication of each officer that was displayed despite the pandemic and the toll it took on them physically, mentally and emotionally.
“This week especially we honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty and thank them on behalf of this grateful town for their service, and we also honor the police officers that we’re so fortunate to have with us today,” Packard said.
Once again stressing that the officers would always be remembered, Campurciani, in his final remarks, stressed one final thought as he thanked everyone for their “support and the family of those officers that are represented by these chairs. You will always be in our thoughts and prayers, and remember, you’re never gone until you’re forgotten.”
Just as the ceremony began with a silent moment, the ceremony concluded with that same quiet time of remembering as Tristin Sneary, a member of the Mooresville High School Naval JROTC program, ended with the playing of Taps.