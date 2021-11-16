 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Adoptions Pets of the Week
Rescue Ranch Adoptions has a couple of dogs and a parrot looking for new homes. For information on adopting Cheddar, Annabelle or Greenie visit www.rescueranchadoptions.com or email adopt@rescueranch.com. The adoption fee for Cheddar or Annabelle is $300 and it’s $150 for Greenie, and that includes his enclosure and his favorite toys.

