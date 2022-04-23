WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week: Leroy

Leroy is one of the goofiest hounds we've ever met. He will keep you smiling and laughing by his antics. He loves cuddling on the couch and chewing on bones. He doesn't really know what toys are yet. He absolutely LOVES playing with other dogs and it will quickly wear him out, lol. He's on the thicker side and is a big boy. He enjoys being around humans and his foster chihuahua brother. He's great with kids, dogs of all sizes, but isn't great with cats. He's not aggressive with them, he just likes to play chase — constantly — which the cats hate.