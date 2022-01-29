WATCH NOW: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Adopt Honey Montgomery.
When she’s not the hero in every western romance novel, she’s looking for her forever home! She is around 1 year old, playful, cuddly and loves playing with other dogs at the dog park. She just asks that her new family still takes her to Starbucks for puppacinos! She is in greater Charlotte.
She is a Staffordshire terrier mix and is dog, cat and kid friendly and up-to-date on her vaccines and she is spayed. She is crate trained, a great listener and eager to please. She is cuddly and gentle.
To learn more about Honey here: https://www.rescueranchadoptions.com/honey.