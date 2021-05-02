WATCH NOW: Residents, family and guests enjoyed Spring Fling fun

Cadence Mooresville was all abuzz during its Spring Fling.

Using the theme of “Swell As Can Bee,” festivities at the outdoor event brought smiles to the faces of both staff and residents alike. To keep with the theme, staff members were dressed in yellow and black along with an antenna headband, resembling bees and all were making sure that everyone was enjoying the beautiful sunny afternoon.

Guests were directed to a special tent for temperature checks and to fulfill other COVID-19 requirements prior to entering the grounds.

Set up in the front parking area of the senior community facility, the Spring Fling, while observing proper protocol, boasted music, food and fun from 1-7 p.m. April 22. The event was well attended as Megan Lilly, director of community relations, noted, “We had about 250 guests come through.”

Bayada, Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman and Hospice of Iredell each had a booth with representatives available to chat and with both information and multiple giveaways for visitors who stopped by the tables.

One section of the green space contained a game area manned by Karen Miller, a retired school teacher who was volunteering her time to provide a variety of fun activities for all in attendance to enjoy.