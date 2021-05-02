WATCH NOW: Residents, family and guests enjoyed Spring Fling fun

Cadence Mooresville was all abuzz during its Spring Fling.
Using the theme of “Swell As Can Bee,” festivities at the outdoor event brought smiles to the faces of both staff and residents alike. To keep with the theme, staff members were dressed in yellow and black along with an antenna headband, resembling bees and all were making sure that everyone was enjoying the beautiful sunny afternoon.
Guests were directed to a special tent for temperature checks and to fulfill other COVID-19 requirements prior to entering the grounds.
Set up in the front parking area of the senior community facility, the Spring Fling, while observing proper protocol, boasted music, food and fun from 1-7 p.m. April 22. The event was well attended as Megan Lilly, director of community relations, noted, “We had about 250 guests come through.”
Bayada, Hospice and Palliative Care of Lake Norman and Hospice of Iredell each had a booth with representatives available to chat and with both information and multiple giveaways for visitors who stopped by the tables.
One section of the green space contained a game area manned by Karen Miller, a retired school teacher who was volunteering her time to provide a variety of fun activities for all in attendance to enjoy.
And what would a spring celebration be without the traditional ice cream and hot dogs? Organizers had this covered as well with Bruster’s Ice Cream and hot dog truck on hand for the day. Snacks and cold beverages were also available as Cadence Mooresville had a table filled with pre-packaged goodies for any who wanted to sample them.
Chairs were placed outside for residents and their family members to sit and visit or listen and watch the fun. Nate Browns of Charlotte entertained on the steel pan drums, providing music for those who wanted to dance or sing along. Later in the afternoon, Dean and Diane Bryant performed a variety of tunes ranging from Bing Crosby to Frank Sinatra, and inviting any that knew the songs to join in with them. The entertainment portion of the day concluded with the high flying, acrobatic talent of multiple Acrofitness teams.
“Cadence Mooresville was absolutely thrilled with our Spring Fling! Our residents, their family members and all of our guests really enjoyed the performances by Nate Brown, Dean and Diane, and Mooresville Acrofitness,” said Lilly. “Our first fundraiser of 2021 to benefit the Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer’s was a great success!”
Additional happenings in the upcoming months are anticipated at the local facility, which is located at East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville.
“We are looking forward to holding more fun events throughout the rest of the year, starting with the kickoff to our summer concert series with a performance by Elvis (Stephen Freeman) May 18 at 2 p.m.,” shared Lilly. “So much of 2020 was spent inside, but now we are ready for the rest of 2021 to be full of fun and festivity!”