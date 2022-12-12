The Top of the Lake Rotary Club held its big fundraiser, a Port-A-Pit barbecue sale, Dec. 1 at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, with the proceeds going to benefit Rotary Club efforts in the community and around the world.

Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization, said the money raised from the event, “generally goes into our general fund” noting that a percentage would go to the Rotary International and then they would have some for different expenses that they have throughout the year, such as the shoeboxes they did recently that go to children all over the world, making sure they have Christmas presents.

“So it is just earmarked in the general fund for different expenses that we have throughout the year,” he shared.

Twenty-seven of the club’s members were able to help with the event volunteering their time doing what was needed including cooking, packaging and delivering. Sawyer noted that some of them gathered at the church around 6:30 a.m. in preparation for the day.

The Port-A-Pit is an annual event for the club, which is called “Chicken, Chicken, Chicken,” and serves as one of the club’s main fundraisers. While it is an annual event for the organization, Sawyer said they have not been able to have it for three years because of COVID-19. The last year they were able to have the fundraiser, they sold 820 plates.

He noted that the organization should sell around 1200 plates because before the start of that day, the club was using online technology that would allow everybody to pay online, which would help with delivery and everything else.

“We had already sold 950 before even today,” he said, “so we’ve had a tremendous year so far.”

Of those sold, Sawyer shared that 75-100 plates had been donated by community members to go to first responders.

In addition to those sold beforehand, a few walk-ins were also expected.

The support of the community in making this event successful was greatly appreciated as Sawyer said that “it’s everything. It’s the reason that we’re here. It’s to support them and have them to support us because a lot of our money in Rotary goes internationally, but a lot of it stays here as well.

Noting that they estimate raising between $12,000-$14,000, plus some matching funds, Sawyer said, “we’re going to have an extremely successful event today. So we’re really, really happy about it.”