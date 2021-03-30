WATCH NOW: Scouts are honored for heroic actions

Quick thinking and immediate action turned two separate family vacations into heroic acts that helped others during critical times on the water.
During the Monday meeting of Boy Scout Troop 171, which meets at Williamson's Chapel UMC, four scouts were honored for those actions and each was presented Certificates of Merit which notes action going above and beyond the call of scouting.
The scouts, both father and son duos, Dustin Spencer and his dad Gary and Cooper Burns and his dad Richard, were called forward at which time they were presented the special awards by Piedmont Council District Executive Kirk Setzer, who serves as the director of field service.
Also participating in the ceremony were Scoutmaster Ryan Moore who shared the stories of both families and Lynn Wenger, committee member, advancement with the scout troop, who noted the various levels of awards that are presented based upon the action taken and the amount of risk to both those in need and the scouts themselves.
In each incident, those providing help jumped into action without hesitation thinking first of those needing that help.
It was during the July 4th weekend that the Spencer family, Gary and his wife Michelle and son Dustin, set out on a 10-mile kayaking adventure down the New River, Gary said. They had gotten an early start that day, getting their kayaks in the water around 9 a.m. He noted that a storm had hit the previous night, and the current was really strong, probably flowing around 10-20 mph.
They each had their own solo kayaks and had been in the water for about an hour making quick time because of the strong current when they came to a curve in the river. It was at that time they saw a lady standing on the side in a grassy area trying desperately to get someone’s attention, pointing and trying to communicate above the sounds of the rushing water.
“I kept seeing her point and she was waving. As I came around that corner, I realized what she was saying. She was saying her mother was stuck in the middle of the water, in the rapids,” Gary said.
Not only did they have the current to think about, he also noted that the water was cold, probably around 40-50 degrees, “really cold for that time of year when we were out there,” he said.
“I looked, and I automatically said I’ve got to help this lady,” Gary said. “And so we were all together as a family, and we all worked together as a family to help rescue this lady in the middle of these rapids. That was very hard to do. It was tough.”
When they got closer to her, they realized that she was probably close to being in her upper 70s and had attempted to kayak solo. They would later learn that she had hit a rock because of the strong current and “had flipped over and ended up going about a quarter of a mile down the rapids until she could get hold of a rock.”
Gary noted that this lady was “bear hugging this rock” standing in this cold water and was stuck, as her kayak had gone on down the river.
It was now that scout training kicked in for them and they rowed over to her, paddling hard against the current and keep the boats close and telling her to grab ahold of Gary’s kayak.
The water, probably about 3-1/2 to four foot deep at this point, was powerful they said and probably close to her midsection in depth. Getting her to get a grip on the boat and lean into it, the Spencers worked hard to keep the boats together and make their way to shore.
Once to the side, Michelle grabbed hold of a tree branch that was hanging down and she was holding the boats all together while Gary said that he and Dustin “attempted to get her out over to the side where she could sit down and get her breath. She had to sit down, she was shaking,” he said.
The first thing that they did once they had her out of the water was treat her for hyperthermia as well as question her to make sure she knew where she was and continue reassuring her that they were there to help.
“We’re scouts, we’re here to help you out. We are going to get you help. I kept telling her the scouts are here, we’re going to take good care of you.”
And the shore wasn’t just a simple step out of the boat. It was, they noted, a muddy cliff that they had to help her climb.
“The biggest thing was getting her footholds and getting her spots to better get a hold and help push her up this 20-foot cliff,” Gary noted.
Once out and safe, she was extremely thankful to the family. Michelle said, “She was so thankful. She could not thank us enough. That was all she kept saying. Thank you, thank you, thank you! You saved my life.”
Dustin, who is 13 years old and has been in scouting for two years, shared he had never experienced anything like this previously.
“This was a very unusual situation. We were coming here to kind of relax on our kayaks and have a really fun time,” he said, “but whenever you see somebody out there, you want to help them. Instinct kicks in.”
Dustin said scouting teaches them about these kinds of situations and how to deal with them and “you’ve got to keep calm and rescue and help her. You just have to keep yourself calm and don’t get your adrenaline pumping too much because two people that are really fast heart beating and not really knowing what’s going on, is so much worse than one person.”
Once the lady was back with her husband and daughter, the Spencers shared that they were glad to have been there to help.
“We came around that corner at the right time as the daughter was waving us down,” Michelle said. “We were grateful to be there, the right place at the right time.”
“Mostly, it was the fact that if you didn’t help her, something bad could have happened,” Dustin shared. “You felt really good on the inside because you saved a life.”
Both Dustin and Gary have earned the rank of Life Scout. Dustin is a past senior patrol leader and has completed his Eagle project and is awaiting the council Board of Review. Gary, an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 171, he started his time in scouting with Troop 19 meeting at Huntersville Presbyterian under the leadership of Larry Banks who was on hand for the ceremony.
For the Burns family, Cooper, age 14, and his parents, Richard and Allyson, were also on the water, when they likewise realized several people were in need of their assistance.
On a family vacation at Tybee Island, George, a barrier island directly off the coast of Savannah, Cooper said they were taking a tour of the southern barrier island, which is inhabited and mainly marsh.
Having just left the dock, probably about five minutes into their tour, they were in the south handle Cooper noted that “turns Tybee into an island, and we came across these people who had capsized their canoe, and all of their belongings were sunk to the bottom. Wallets, keys, ID, phones, everything,” he said.
Richard Burns said that he alerted the one who was piloting the boat and didn’t see the two in the choppy water. They slowed down and were “able to maneuver in a position that didn’t jeopardize them,” he said.
When they first spotted the two people in the water, Cooper said his initial reaction was “we just saw people in the water. And it was like wow, they probably shouldn’t be swimming out here, and then we started to pick up the clues of that’s all of their belongings all over. That’s their capsized canoe. Now we’ve got to do something. So the first reaction was get them aboard,” he shared. “It wasn’t ask them what happened. It was get them on the boat and out of the water. And then we went through and asked them what happened and collected their things.”
Richard said that because there was a pretty strong incoming tide at the time, all of their belongings were scattered and it took some time pick that up; however, their personal things like their keys, phones and more had sunk and were not to be found.
In addition to helping them gather what they could, the family also uprighted the capsized canoe, attached it to the boat and took them back to the launch area where they had put into the water, Richard said.
“They had to use our phone to contact people to come and get them,” he noted.
The pair was thankful for the help. “They were glad to see us because it was a strong incoming tide and there are bull sharks in that area. So they were happy to get in a boat,” Richard shared.
Scout training once again came into play as the family reached out to help others in need. As Cooper stated, the important thing was to get them on board.
“You don’t think, you just kind of go into reaction mode,” Richard said. “It’s all the things that the scouts train the kids to do. They were safe, they were on dry land,” which is what mattered, he continued.
The family did what they needed to do and as Richard said, it’s not something you want to have to do, but to “have the ability to do if you have to.”
Cooper, 14, has been in scouts since fifth grade, but has been involved in scouting since kindergarten when he was in the Cub Scouts. He is a past senior patrol leader and is working towards his Eagle. Richard, who serves as an assistant scoutmaster, said he has helped with scouts since Cooper began in kindergarten.
Proud of their actions, Scoutmaster Moore said, “to my knowledge this it first time in the history of the troop it has received this recognition, and we are immensely proud of the quick thinking and action of these young men and their fathers that they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help someone in need. They got to apply scout skills and rescue actions that we train for as part of scouting.”
Setzer shared that these quick actions “shows that scouting is more than just meetings. We teach life skills that at some point in time may save a life of a scout or someone that’s not in scouts.”