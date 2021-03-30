WATCH NOW: Scouts are honored for heroic actions

Gary noted that this lady was “bear hugging this rock” standing in this cold water and was stuck, as her kayak had gone on down the river.

It was now that scout training kicked in for them and they rowed over to her, paddling hard against the current and keep the boats close and telling her to grab ahold of Gary’s kayak.

The water, probably about 3-1/2 to four foot deep at this point, was powerful they said and probably close to her midsection in depth. Getting her to get a grip on the boat and lean into it, the Spencers worked hard to keep the boats together and make their way to shore.

Once to the side, Michelle grabbed hold of a tree branch that was hanging down and she was holding the boats all together while Gary said that he and Dustin “attempted to get her out over to the side where she could sit down and get her breath. She had to sit down, she was shaking,” he said.

The first thing that they did once they had her out of the water was treat her for hyperthermia as well as question her to make sure she knew where she was and continue reassuring her that they were there to help.

“We’re scouts, we’re here to help you out. We are going to get you help. I kept telling her the scouts are here, we’re going to take good care of you.”