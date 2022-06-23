WATCH NOW: Sherrills Ford man charged with rape counts

The Mooresville Police Department announced Thursday afternoon the details surrounding the arrest of a man in connection with at least two separate rape cases.

Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested by Mooresville police Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

According to investigators, the case initially began June 19. Police responded to a call that night at Queen’s Landing Marina in western Mooresville. They found a woman alone in the parking lot with no vehicle or phone.

Police were able to identify the suspect using the information provided by the victim about his appearance and his vehicle, authorities said.

On June 21, the Huntersville Police Department contacted MPD with details of another sexual assault victim and that suspect also matched Shinn’s description.

Both women met Shinn online and agreed to meet him in Mooresville, police said. According to MPD, more women are coming forward accusing Shinn of similar crimes.

“We’re continuing those investigations now,” Capt. J.L. Quinn said. “We are asking anyone who has come in contact with (Shinn) to come forward and explain the contact that they had with him.”

Shinn’s case is being looked at by other surrounding jurisdictions as well to see if he may be involved in other ongoing cases. Some agencies even as far away as California, a state that Shinn lived in for a time, have reported similar crimes and are investigating.

According to MPD, the suspect has a criminal record but was unable to expand on his prior crimes.

Shinn is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center in lieu of a $600,000 secured bond.

If you or anyone you know may have been a victim or had contact with the suspect, MPD is encouraging you to call Detective Saladino at 704-664-3311.