WATCH NOW: Spring EggVenture was fantastic

While the weather was not spring like, it didn’t stop the crowds from coming to the Mooresville Spring EggVenture on Saturday at Mazeppa Park.

The park was filled with lots of activities for the entire family to participate in and enjoy. Volunteers, armed with their bags of eggs with treats tucked inside, spread them out all around the park much to the delight of the children who raced to see who could find the most. The smaller children took time to shake the eggs and then place them in their special Easter baskets or bags.

Jady Edstrom, events coordinator with the Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department, organized this year’s event and gave thanks that there was not rain.

New to the town and having just started with the department in September, Edstrom shared that she spent a lot of time brainstorming with Pam Reidy, director of parks and recreation, on “how she wants things to grow and how the department wants to see events turn out, and one of the things they talked with me about with the egg hunt was the dashes, and how different we really wanted it to be. We wanted people to spend the entire day at the park and our event enjoying everything that we have that the rec center and the town does.”

One thing they did was to eliminate the egg dashes and increase the number of eggs out there for the children to gather. Edstrom shared that they added 18,000 more eggs, having 38,000 instead of 20,000 and having the “egg army spreading out eggs everywhere.”

A new addition to the egg hunt this year were the sensory bins which Edstrom said she really felt was needed for the extra special population.

“This was our first year ever doing these sensory bins, we did preregistration. We had 150 bins for our first event,” she shared. “We had over 89 sign up, and so we will fill the rest of the up today as people walk up, but really including, being more inclusive at our town events and thinking of everybody and how to make it a great day for hours and not five minutes in a dash.”

In addition to the hunt for eggs was a special visit from the Easter Bunny who made his grand entrance through the balloon creations made into the shape of carrots. He was escorted in by several Mooresville police officers, who took him out to his bunny photo booth station where he spent time having his photo taken with the children.

On the field, children could enjoy jumping on several bounce houses as well as trying their hand at an inflated axe throw area and wrecking ball.

Food trucks were stationed in one area of the park and the concession stand also was open with various food offerings. A hot chocolate and shaved ice stand and a coffee truck were available for people to enjoy as well.

Small business and craft vendors were also a part of this family-friendly event. Edstrom shared that the crafters were another new addition.

“These crafters have been around for years and years, and they wanted a spring show,” Edstrom noted. “With it being wedding season, I can’t really put them in Charles Mack so we brought them out here. And for it being the first year having the craft vendors, we have 42 booths on top of the 15 small businesses.”

About midway through the afternoon, Acrofitness began setting up their mats and performing area and the various teams offered entertainment for the crowd.

When this year’s Spring EggVenture came to an end, Edstrom shared that it would have been nice not to be so windy, but she thought “it went fantastic. For trying out an (egg) hunt and not a dash, it couldn’t have gone any better.”