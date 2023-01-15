The truck arrived and quick work was made of unloading the sweet goodies into one of the bays at the fire department after which Lucy Gibbons, co-service unit specialist, and Evelyn Hackney, one of the Scout volunteers, worked on unwrapping and counting the cases in preparation for the additional volunteers who would come to help sort them to be picked up and distributed to the 20 troops that would sell them.

Varieties of cookies, which are sold for $5 per box, include Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay, shortbread, peanut butter patties, caramel deLites, peanut butter sandwich, caramel chocolate chip, which is the gluten-free variety, and Thin Mints, which Gibbons noted remains their top seller. A new flavor will be available this year, Raspberry Rally, which will be sold online only, she added.

While this week is the Scouts’ walkabout week, selling door-to-door, the Scouts will be manning booths at multiple locations in Mooresville on various days beginning Jan. 20 and continuing into March.

Cookies will be sold Friday at two Mooresville locations, which include Lowe’s Home Improvement, 509 River Highway, and Walmart Supercenter, 169 Norman Station Blvd., from 4-6 p.m. at both stores.

Selling will continue on Jan. 21 at the Bank of America parking lot, 314 N. Main St., from noon to 3 p.m.; Harris Teeter locations including Morrison Plantation, 134-H Town Center Drive, from noon to 6 p.m., and The Village at Byers Creek, 118 Argus Lane, from noon to 4 p.m.; Lowes Foods, 125 Center Square Drive, from noon to 4 p.m.; and Sam’s Club, 646 River Highway, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and again at the Lowe’s Home Improvement from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Walmart Supercenter from noon to 4 p.m.

For a complete listing of locations, dates and times in Mooresville and the surrounding area, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html. Click on Cookies and enter the ZIP code to find locations in your area.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been going on for many years, and as was noted on one of the cases of cookies, not only do the proceeds stay local, but girls learn various skills through this program — goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.