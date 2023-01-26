On Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m., Mooresville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 110 Fernwood Lane to a fire at a commercial building. Mooresville Fire-Rescue Ladder 5 was first to arrive on scene and confirm an active fire inside the building. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, the building sustained significant fire damage.

Three patients were treated for injuries. One patient was transported to Lake Norman Regional for smoke inhalation, the second patient was transported to Baptist Hospital for burn injuries, and the third patient was treated and released. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office.