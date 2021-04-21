 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Troutman Fire-Rescue holds training burn to practice skills
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Troutman Fire-Rescue holds training burn to practice skills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Troutman Fire Department conducted a training fire Tuesday.

The Troutman Fire Department is always ready 24 hours a day to answer any call for assistance in the community. Tuesday, they were able to do a training exercise at a home that was donated to use for training sessions by a community member. The home is slated for demolition at a later date. Troutman firefighters used fog machines inside the building to create simulated smoke to make their exercise as realistic as possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Troutman Fire Department conducted a training fire Tuesday.

Troutman Fire Department conducted a training fire Tuesday.

The training included searching for victims that may be trapped in a structure and how to evacuate them safely; and also how to rescue a firefighter that may get trapped inside a burning structure. Crews used heavy rescue mannequins and also other firefighters to simulate a ladder rescue.

The training exercises sharpen their skills so they can better protect the community. As soon as training was completed the department called to respond to a vehicle fire that they extinguished.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd verdict returned in Minneapolis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics