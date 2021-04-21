WATCH NOW: Troutman Fire-Rescue holds training burn to practice skills

The Troutman Fire Department is always ready 24 hours a day to answer any call for assistance in the community. Tuesday, they were able to do a training exercise at a home that was donated to use for training sessions by a community member. The home is slated for demolition at a later date. Troutman firefighters used fog machines inside the building to create simulated smoke to make their exercise as realistic as possible.

The training included searching for victims that may be trapped in a structure and how to evacuate them safely; and also how to rescue a firefighter that may get trapped inside a burning structure. Crews used heavy rescue mannequins and also other firefighters to simulate a ladder rescue.

The training exercises sharpen their skills so they can better protect the community. As soon as training was completed the department called to respond to a vehicle fire that they extinguished.