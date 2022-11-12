“Rain or shine, we were glad we were able to be here, said Arthur Rodriguez, commander of the American Legion Post 66.

Conducted by the local post, the brief ceremony, which was held Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Mooresville’s Glenwood Cemetery, began with the Pledge of Allegiance after which Chaplain Don Blake shared the opening prayer giving thanks that “we could come out on this rainy day to honor those who serve.”

Blake gave thanks for the willingness of those who served and prayed for protection over those currently serving, the MIAs and POWs and the families of each person in the military who is deployed.

Rodriguez led the ceremony noting that the American Legion Post 66 is one of the oldest in North Carolina and has been a part of the Veterans Day observances at Glenwood Cemetery for many years, “honoring our brave men and women who served faithfully and with dedication.”

The ceremony continued with the posting of the wreath and flowers. Rodriguez shared what each represented after which Gail West, 2nd vice commander, placed each item at the veterans monument.

Rodriguez noted that the wreath is the symbol of our remembrance and said, “Veterans of the United States, we will now pay our respects to our departed comrades. In so doing, we offer solemn tribute to all comrades wherever they may rest. On behalf of all veterans of the United States, I place this symbol of our remembrance.”

The white flower, he shared, is the symbol of purity. “May each future generation emulate the unselfish courage of all men and women who fought for freedom.”

The red flower is “in memory of the heroic death of the fallen in defense of the United States of America, a tribute to our devotion of the everlasting remembrance.”

The blue flower is on behalf of all the organizations, an emblem of eternity. “Its color bespeaks life everlasting,” he said. “Thus so, we immortalize the brave deeds of our soldiers, sailors and marines who have given their lives on land, on sea and in the air.”

Our flag, he shared, “is a symbol of all that is sacred to us. The flag of the United States reflects what we are and what we hope to be.”

Rodriguez noted each part of the flag as he pointed out the white stripes which symbolize “purity of purpose and our freedom of thought, expression and worship. These are the rights we defend against all enemies who seek to crush the way we live our life and that we cherish so much.”

He shared that in the flag we also see the “red stripe of courage, the willingness to die if necessary for the preservation of American ideals.”

Lastly, he indicated the “field of blue of tranquility upon which the stars of the states are united to hold intact all that is truly ours, a desire for peace, prosperity and happiness throughout our nation.”

With the call to salute, Taps was played, which concluded the ceremony.