WATCH NOW: ‘We are almost there!’: FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign moves forward

Excitement filled the air as FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign took a giant step forward. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning on its new site at 2456 Charlotte Highway in preparation for the building of their new facility to commence.
It was, as John Donoghue, campaign director, said, “a day of celebration and thanks.”
John Hewett, who served as the emcee for the special occasion, noted that it was his privilege to work with the board and staff at FeedNC to design, plan and create the program to raise the money to build FeedNC’s new home.
Hewett reminded everyone that last October, they gathered around a big table at this site, “to bless this ground, and now it is time to turn dirt and get this project begun.”
He then began the ceremony with the opening invocation during which time he prayed for all who had brought them to this point, and asked for God’s blessing on the staff and board, volunteers, donors, the architects and builders, and the ground on which it would be built.
The yard was filled with lots of people, “representatives from almost every group of people who have been critical to the success of this project,” Hewett continued, including sponsors, donors, those from supporting churches, some from the Dale Junior Foundation, the chamber and the town.
As the program continued, Hewett noted that while there were to have been four speakers making remarks; however, Sen. Vickie Sawyer was unable to be at the groundbreaking event.
While she couldn’t be there in person, Hewett said Sawyer did “want to communicate to you her strong personal support for this project, and I think all of us who know her are aware of her deep commitment to the issues of food insecurity and caring for people in this town.”
Bynum Marshall, chairman of the FeedNC board, took to the podium and shared his thanks for all who were present and noted how honored he was to be there on this exciting occasion.
He likewise gave thanks for the volunteers who work tirelessly and the amazing staff at FeedNC, the talented board members and the donors.
“We wouldn’t be here without our donors,” he said, and directed people to the list of lead donors which were included in the special program shared that morning. These are “a driving force in more ways than you can imagine,” he said.
Marshall also wanted to mention their partners, which includes Sawyer, who he said has “been a big supporter since day one,” G.L. Wilson general contractor, blueharbor bank their financial partner and architect Larry Schaffer.
While he noted this is a very exciting day, Marshall did express how in the midst of a pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation, and costs of construction, there were nervous moments.
“It’s kind of daunting,” he said, “but I also think about this past year. We have fed and supported over 3,400 guests at our facility last year alone. We distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food all out of a 5,000-square-foot space. So if there was ever any doubt in my mind or anyone else’s mind that today is the day and this is the place where we need to do this, that’s all you need to know. We need to do this so badly for these people that we support and for this community.”
John Donoghue was the second speaker, and when he was introduced by Hewett, he was called “a champion for this project,” and said, “we would not be where we are today without John Donoghue.”
As he looked out over the crowd, Donoghue said he “felt a little awkward today.” He noted that he had been talking with so many of them about the mission and their financial support. But that wasn’t what he was up there to talk about this time.
“Today, we celebrate.” He too mentioned the blessing of the site just a few months ago and reminded them that at that time they said there would be a groundbreaking in the first quarter. “Here we are,” Donoghue shared, “celebrating. Thank you God!”
He stressed that they were there to celebrate what was being built, a building to feed those in need in the community, a building to help those struggling to feed their families, a building where training could take place so people could get jobs and not need assistance, and “a building where the community and those we serve can come together for fellowship and opportunity. We’re almost there!” he said.
Concluding with a football metaphor, Donoghue told those gathered, “we’re well inside the red zone, we’ve got first and goal at the four. We’re almost there. And for you non-football fans, we’re almost there!” he shouted with a big smile. “Thank you again for your extraordinary generous support, thank you for helping build a legacy in our community that we can all rejoice in.”
Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, echoed the sentiments of thanks to all who attended this special event. She also shared information with the group that provided additional reasons to celebrate. Ingram turned and pointed out the area where the house on the property had once stood and which was now torn down, noting that G.L. Wilson had been at work for over a week, as well noting the timeline that they expect to be in the new building this time next year.
Lots of cheers and clapping could be heard when Ingram shared the final bit of celebration news that “as of today, we are only shy $300,000 to meet the full goal for this project, which is truly unbelievable. And as others have said, it is entirely because of you. That’s the only way that we can complete this project.”
She concluded by extending thanks from the perspective of FeedNC’s guests.
“They are so excited about this project,” Ingram said. “I wish that they could be standing here with us today, but they will be when we have a grand opening. We are going to have a party to end all parties,” inviting all in the community to come.
The guests, Ingram shared, “are thankful for you, and you are making a very significant difference in their lives each and every day.”
She then invited all who wanted to participate in the moving of some dirt to come and get a shovel and hard hat and a time of photos.
As one group of people made their way to do just that, one man, Bob Younts went forward holding a photo of his wife, Sue. He shared the story that she “was a wonderful example of a Christian life well lived.”
He told how she was working to become a volunteer at FeedNC but, on June 17 of last year while walking home from the post office in Davidson, she was tragically killed.
“So my donation is in her memory for the family center so that people will speak her name every day,” he said.
In his opening prayer, Hewett prayed that God would “bless us all with a spirit of gratitude for entrusting us with the sacred mission of building a bigger table, a mission of creating a space where all are welcome and all will be filled.”