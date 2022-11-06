Fifth Street Ministries sponsored a meet and greet event in Mooresville at Par-Blu on North Main Street offering the community a chance to learn about their services in Iredell County.

During the evening, representatives from Fifth Street were available to speak with those in attendance about their various programs, including My Sister’s House, Path House, shelter services, volunteers/tours, counseling and veterans housing.

Executive Director Michele Knapp welcomed everyone and thanked the event sponsors, Randy Marion Automotive, Sawyer Insurance and Lake Norman Realty.

She presented a brief program about Fifth Street Ministries, which is located in Statesville, first noting that they began in January 1990 opening a homeless shelter and have now been in operation for 32 years.

THE mission, Knapp said, is to “provide the basic necessities of life, and so whether it be food, clothing, shelter, we are here to offer those services to everyone in need, free of charge regardless of the decisions they have made in life that has brought them to our doorstep.

“We are here to serve,” she noted, “and we serve with love and compassion. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The Fifth Street family is what she said they call all who walk through their doors and are treated just like they would treat their own family providing them with whatever is needed to get them back on track.

While they do not have a physical presence in Mooresville, Knapp did note they do provide services to all of Iredell County. These four core programs they offer include shelter, collaborating with other organizations to help individuals get where they need to be.

Knapp stated that they served approximately 500 people in their shelter last year, and “of those 500, about 55 came from Mooresville. That’s a good percentage, and we see that the need is definitely here in Mooresville, and so that is one reason we’re expanding our services to at least let you all know that we are here. We are here for you all to refer people to us in Statesville.”

She told the group that the shelter would remain in Statesville and they would not be building a shelter in Mooresville. The shelter has 150 beds, and as part of the services, they have a community kitchen that serves three meals a day.

“We served about 45,000 meals last year,” Knapp said.

Food donations, most coming from Food Lion or the Food Bank, she continued,” has helped with costs.

“We couldn’t do what we do without Food Lion or Food Bank, and the local community that provides food to us when we need it.”

The Path Program, which provides street outreach to those living on the streets, in their cars or in abandoned buildings, is another service offered through Fifth Street. Through this program, they can provide transportation to bring them to the shelter or if they don’t want to go and stay in the shelter they can provide necessities or take them to the Path House for a shower, to do their laundry and provide access to additional resources at the house.

At one time, Knapp noted, this outreach was only available in Statesville. However, with additional funding, they are now able to provide for those in northern Iredell and to the southern tip of Iredell.

“We have partnered with FeedNC and the Christian Mission to reach out to those in need,” Knapp said. “We are always looking for partners to help us to know where we can reach more people.”

Housing for veterans is a third program as she told of the transitional house, which is a VA funded program and offers housing up to two years. They also have two tiny homes, donated by Purple Heart Homes, with the hope of receiving two additional ones if approved.

The final program is My Sister’s House.

“This is the program we are really expanding here in Mooresville,” she noted.

There is a new office on Broad Street in Mooresville and in that office there will be services offered to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Misty McGill is serving as the victim advocate in this new office.

A battered women’s shelter is located in the county where the women receive regular counseling and meet regularly with a case manager.

“They are there to heal,” Knapp said. “The healing process can take a long time, and that’s why we have counselors on staff.”

She noted that not all victims need shelter, but “we offer services to anyone regardless of whether you need shelter or not,” and that is why they opened a place in Mooresville to offer counseling and advocacy services here because transportation can be an issue getting to these services.

Group therapy is also being offered at the Mooresville location.

“Those services have definitely been needed. Mooresville has been an underserved population for a very long time when it comes to services for domestic violence and sexual assault, and I’m very excited to be able to offer those services now,” Knapp shared.

She told them that 150 women and children were housed at My Sister’s House this past year. They provided another 200 individuals advocacy and another 130 or so counseling. Seventy-five of those were from the Mooresville area, so that told them we needed to focus on Mooresville.

“It’s free of charge, everything we offer is free of charge,” she said.

“Because the need is here and so we are here to meet the need and we are here to partner with other agencies,” Knapp said. “We’re not here to replace services that are being offered already in Mooresville. We want to help provide more wrap around services to everyone in need.”

She concluded by inviting everyone to tour the facility in Statesville and to visit the new Mooresville office. She mentioned that they are always in need of volunteers in Statesville and would be needing them in Mooresville as well.

“There’s always opportunities for volunteers for all of our services,” she said.

Volunteer Coordinator Sherry Ingalls echoed that sentiment when she expressed the need for volunteers anywhere — in the kitchen, the food program, watching kids — noting she would help people find where they would fit best as a volunteer.

As people mingled and enjoyed the food, Knapp said, “I am very happy about the attendance here today. People don’t know who we are in Mooresville. We want to get the word out about what we do because we are here to serve and that’s what we’ve been tasked to do.”