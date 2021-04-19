WATCH NOW: We opened up like Richard’s Coffee Shop

It was Thursday, and the parking lot was filled, laughter could be heard in the building and the room buzzed with the excitement as those inside were seeing one another after 13 months of being separated. This was the scene at Richard’s Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville, exactly one year and one month since the pandemic caused them to cease gathering.
Smiles were evident on the faces as veterans and family members returned. Shouts of greetings could be heard and soon each took their places at the tables and were able to catch up and fellowship with their comrades-in-arms. Free coffee was available, and food was provided by the Blue Star Mothers, who normally feed those who gather every Thursday before a holiday. This was a “welcome back event” the ladies said.
Not only were the smiles proof that the veterans were happy to be back, but their messages provided that extra bit of evidence to this fact.
Don and Joyce Wilson were both very happy to have the place open again. Don said, “I’m thrilled to death. I love this place.” Joyce added that she had “been lonesome” and was glad to return too.
David Swinson shared it “feels good to be here all the time.”
“It’s great to get back with family,” said Barry Rowland.
When asked how they felt about returning, “wonderful” was the response of many including Ray Adams and several members of a group visiting out front, Dave Parkins, Bob Caudill, K-9, Bourbon Dave and Cheryl Ann or as they are known, the “Street People.”
Caudill continued by sharing how hard a year it has been and the fact that so many have been lost. He said that in the military, “you don’t say good-bye until you are at the cemetery;” therefore, he noted, “It is almost like they are still at home with COVID.”
As has been the tradition at the coffee shop, as 10 a.m. rolls around, it was time for announcements. Gary Baker, with microphone in hand, called them all to attention for the Pledge of Allegiance, after which words of welcome and multiple announcements were shared with the group.
They learned of some upcoming events from Beth Packard who shared on behalf of the Exchange Club of Mooresville Lake Norman as she invited them to a special Memorial Day tribute, which is planned at Liberty Park on that day.
“It has been very lonely on Main Street, there has been a void,” Packard said. “It’s so awesome to have you back. We are so honored to get to be a part of this (welcome back event). Thank you so much!”
Additional announcements ranged from monetary donations of $2,500 from the Vietnam Veterans Association, a $600 donation from Papemore Real Estate at Coldwell Banker, the availability of food for those in need, and a motorized wheelchair from the Knights of Columbus. An in-house collection was taken for needed repairs of the building as well as for them to be able to continue their mission to help veterans in need.
Dave Parkins came forward and expressed thanks to the members of the board for their months of hard work during the time the building was closed. He asked them to stand and said that “while we were closed, these people were working. This place never stopped.”
He noted Kathy taking care of medical needs, John in his position as director, Dana working on the Facebook, Ralph keeping the money going, Herman helping Ralph with this task and Gary, Robin and Norm in the kitchen.
It was John Hedley, executive director, who expressed his gratitude at seeing everyone there. With an enthusiastic, “good morning!” to the crowd, they responded back just as enthusiastically.
“I suspect you all share my feelings. I’ve really been looking forward to today for a long time,” Hedley shared. “It has been really difficult to keep this place shut down for 13 months. We have tried a couple times earlier to open up, and it just wasn’t going to work. My overriding concern was protecting the life and health of everybody that’s in here. I kind of felt like that was my mission, and it always has been. I was really concerned because we were the most vulnerable group,” he continued.
Safety of all concerned was one reason he noted that they remained closed for this length of time. He wanted to wait until they could shake hands and hug as they have always done in the past.
“We waited for the best day because here we’ve opened up the way that I’m sure all of us wanted to do. We opened up like Richard’s Coffee Shop. We’ve got our coffee shop. And what I want is for everyone to enjoy and appreciate the environment we’ve got today,” Hedley noted.
Remembering those they have lost since the coffee shop closed down over a year ago, Hedley said, “I’m sure deep in our hearts there’s sadness because there are some incredible folks who are not with us. But being military guys we’ve got to close ranks and go on with our mission. And our mission is supporting each other, supporting other vets, enjoying the camaraderie, keeping this place open so we can all gather like this on Thursdays or Saturdays and do what we do so well here. This is truly a place that is blessed.”
Hedley said they weren’t sure what to expect as far as numbers of those returning on the grand reopening day because of a number of factors, but he shared he was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of all that came in.
“And I want to thank all of you for hanging with us through all the tough times and all the false starts and yet showing up this morning. The spirit is here, the camaraderie is here,” he said.
It was indeed, as Hedley said, Richard’s Coffee Shop.