WATCH NOW: ‘We’re all in this together’; Reducing suicide is goal of Mooresville Suicide Prevention Working Group

“And if we can overcome that stigma, if we can reduce the stigma, we can raise the awareness, and if we raise the awareness, we reduce suicide.”

There’s still much to be done, Tolle said as she concluded, “We need to tell these kids that they are not alone in this. It’s our responsibility to know those risk factors, to get to know people, to understand all that so we know how we can help them. It’s an overused statement,” she shared, “but it’s true, we’re all in this together!”

Following the presentation, the crowd was divided into groups and each was given the task of working on answering a particular question. “These will be the beginning of our action plan going forward,” Tolle said. It’s not just going to be a group coming together to listen, “but we are going to make something happen,” she challenged.

The groups brainstormed and came back together to record their answers with Boen Nutting facilitating this portion of the event.

Question one dealt with how do we educate others on what was learned, including warning signs, risk factors, access to lethal means, putting time between the act and means, what to do. They were challenged to be specific.