WATCH NOW: ‘We’re all in this together’; Reducing suicide is goal of Mooresville Suicide Prevention Working Group

Raising awareness of suicide and learning ways to prevent it and therefore saving lives is the goal of the Mooresville Suicide Prevention Working Group, which gathered for its first meeting Feb. 22 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.
The room was filled with many community leaders including those from civic clubs, clergy, outreach ministries, businesses, nonprofits, those in the educational field, government leaders, both local and N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer, health care workers, members of law enforcement, Mooresville town officials, mental health workers and veterans.
Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins thanked everyone who was there sharing that another suicide had taken place just recently and telling the crowd that “suicide is continuing to happen, and we’ve got to continue to have conversations.” He told the group that it was “going to take resources, and it’s going to take commitment.”
Susan Tolle with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was there to share the story of her daughter’s three attempts to take her life and the importance of watching for warning signs.
“What I want to do is tell you things I learned in my story,” she said. “What I learned I want to pass on to you, because I know that if you take this away with you when you leave today, you will save a life. There is no doubt about it.”
She told the group that she wasn’t a doctor, psychotherapist, psychologist or counselor.
“I’m none of that stuff,” she said, “but I am a parent just like most of you in this room, and I’ve lived in a community that’s experienced tremendous tragic loss by suicide.”
Tolle posed the questions of why do so many take their own lives, to which she said “there is no single cause, but it’s when things intersect like when warning signs and risk factors intersect and create the perfect storm. That’s when they think they can’t handle it anymore. They can’t take it anymore.”
While the large majority of people who died by suicide have a mental health condition, she did stress that having a mental health condition doesn’t mean you are going to die by suicide. “It is treatable. It is preventable. One does not beget the other.”
Tolle stressed the importance of learning the risk factors and warning signs, and in her presentation entitled, “Talk Saves Lives,” she shared what we all need to look for.
In looking at who is at risk, she broke it down into three areas, health, historical and environmental. When looking at the health factors, she listed those who have mental health conditions, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, personality disorders, psychosis, PTSD and substance use disorders.
But she also noted additional health factors that people can be dealing such as serious or chronic health conditions, chronic pain or those who have suffered serious head injuries.
Historical factors can be those who have a family history of suicide; family history of mental health conditions; childhood abuse; previous suicide attempts; or those dealing with loss.
Environmental factors can include access to lethal means; exposure/contagion; prolonged stress; or stressful life events.
Tolle said that there are 22 warning signs, and she stressed that if you know them, you can watch out for them. These signs can be exhibited in one’s talk, in their behavior and their mood. She continued by providing specific signs for each category.
In talk, she asked, are they talking about ending their lives; do they say they have no reason to live; do they say they are being a burden to others; do they say they feel trapped; that the pain is unbearable.
As far as one’s behavior, do you see an increased use of alcohol or drugs; are there issues with sleep; are they acting recklessly; withdrawing from activities; isolating from family and friends; looking for a way to kill themselves; giving away possessions.
When it comes to mood, do you see depression; apathy; rage; irritability; impulsivity; humiliation; anxiety?
If these risk factors and warning signs are evident, she noted to “trust your gut. Assume you are the only one who is going to watch out and do anything about it.”
And then the next step is to reach out and talk to this person, listen to them, show concern and pose that hard question to them of ‘are you thinking of ending your life’ and if so to encourage them to seek treatment.
Tolle expressed the importance of not leaving the one you think might be suicidal for a minute. Stay with them, she said, help them secure or get rid of those lethal means and take them to get help.
Throughout her presentation, Tolle shared some definite don’ts. One of these she stressed is in how we talk about suicide.
“How we talk about suicide matters,” she said.
She pleaded with everyone to never say “committed suicide” because it is a negative term. It’s associated with committing a crime, or being committed to an insane asylum. Other terms to eliminate when we talk about suicide are ‘failed attempt’ or ‘successful attempt’ because she said, “there’s nothing successful about a suicide attempt. That means you killed yourself. Right? There’s nothing bad about failing an attempt. That means you didn’t kill yourself.”
Additional don’ts she mentioned are to avoid minimizing their feelings; avoid trying to convince them life is worth living because in their mind it’s not, they want to get rid of the pain; and thirdly to avoid advice to fix it. There should be no armchair psychologists. Get them professional help.
Tolle provided numbers to call for help including the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-TALK; and the Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741741
Showing the scope of the problem, Tolle noted that it is big as she shared several statistics and graphs.
“It’s the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. It’s the second leading cause of death in youth, people between the ages of 10 and 24. It’s huge, but it’s getting bigger,” she said.
Suicide, Tolle told the group, is a health issue, and it can be prevented. One of the ways she shared to prevent suicide is to put time between the suicidal person and their way of ending their life. She noted several ways of limiting access to means, which includes CO sensors in cars, blister packaging for medication because it takes time to open them, barriers on bridges, once again creating a time factor of having to climb before one might jump, and securing firearms.
The stigma of suicide remains a big problem to overcome, she said.
“And if we can overcome that stigma, if we can reduce the stigma, we can raise the awareness, and if we raise the awareness, we reduce suicide.”
There’s still much to be done, Tolle said as she concluded, “We need to tell these kids that they are not alone in this. It’s our responsibility to know those risk factors, to get to know people, to understand all that so we know how we can help them. It’s an overused statement,” she shared, “but it’s true, we’re all in this together!”
Following the presentation, the crowd was divided into groups and each was given the task of working on answering a particular question. “These will be the beginning of our action plan going forward,” Tolle said. It’s not just going to be a group coming together to listen, “but we are going to make something happen,” she challenged.
The groups brainstormed and came back together to record their answers with Boen Nutting facilitating this portion of the event.
Question one dealt with how do we educate others on what was learned, including warning signs, risk factors, access to lethal means, putting time between the act and means, what to do. They were challenged to be specific.
The second question was where should the immediate focus be? The group was challenged to consider where the focus should be, to consider all possibilities and then take their top three and put them in order of priority.
Question three focused on do you know where to turn for help, to get resources, etc. if a suicide or suicide attempt were to happen within your household, school, company, church, etc? If so, to list them. They were then asked what don’t you have as a resource that you would like to see?
The fourth question was what is the one overriding thing that our group wants to see come out of this? We know our goal is to REDUCE SUICIDE, but what is the one thing you want to see having the biggest impact? Why? What do you expect to get out of it?