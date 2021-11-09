 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: ‘We remember all those veterans who can’t be here’
0 Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: ‘We remember all those veterans who can’t be here’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Veterans and others march through downtown Mooresville during the ceremony Monday.

A processional and special POW flag raising and wreath laying ceremony was held Monday morning as a group of veterans and other guests made a silent walk in downtown Mooresville from Richard’s Coffee Shop to the lawn of Mooresville Town Hall.

Veterans Jim Kiger, Dana Pape, Kathleen Greene and Ralph Dagenhart led the group down Main Street with Kiger and Pape carrying the specially made wreath. With lights flashing, members of the Mooresville Police Department both escorted the group and brought the procession to an end behind the last of the walkers.

Cars came to a halt on Main Street and groups of workers and others walking along the sidewalk stopped to watch as the procession went past.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The wreath was carried during the march.

When the group reached town hall, the wreath, which was donated by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman and made by Clippers Florist in Mooresville, was placed at the base of the flag pole. As the crowd watched in silence, the four veterans — Kiger, Pape, Greene and Dagenhart proceeded to lower the flag, place the POW flag under the American flag and then raised the flags to half-staff, after which Kiger gave the command to present arms.

During the salute, Jordan Dumford, a member of Mooresville Fire-Rescue, played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, after which the brief but poignant ceremony was concluded.

This special ceremony, Kiger noted, is the “beginning of veterans’ week. This is when we remember all those veterans who can’t be here. We do this in their memory.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

POW/MIA ceremony 1

POW/MIA ceremony 1

  • Updated

Veterans and others march through downtown Mooresville during the ceremony Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics