WATCH NOW: ‘We remember all those veterans who can’t be here’

Veterans and others march through downtown Mooresville during the ceremony Monday.

A processional and special POW flag raising and wreath laying ceremony was held Monday morning as a group of veterans and other guests made a silent walk in downtown Mooresville from Richard’s Coffee Shop to the lawn of Mooresville Town Hall.

Veterans Jim Kiger, Dana Pape, Kathleen Greene and Ralph Dagenhart led the group down Main Street with Kiger and Pape carrying the specially made wreath. With lights flashing, members of the Mooresville Police Department both escorted the group and brought the procession to an end behind the last of the walkers.

Cars came to a halt on Main Street and groups of workers and others walking along the sidewalk stopped to watch as the procession went past.

When the group reached town hall, the wreath, which was donated by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman and made by Clippers Florist in Mooresville, was placed at the base of the flag pole. As the crowd watched in silence, the four veterans — Kiger, Pape, Greene and Dagenhart — proceeded to lower the flag, place the POW flag under the American flag and then raised the flags to half-staff, after which Kiger gave the command to present arms.