WATCH NOW: Welcome home: Vietnam veterans honored in surprise ceremony

Those were the words that rang out to the Vietnam veterans who were at Richard’s Coffee Shop on March 24.

Visiting the coffee shop for their usual Thursday outing, the veterans were surprised with tokens of appreciation, words of thanks and a special cake with the words “Welcome Home” on top.

Veteran Dana Pape, a major in the United States Air Force, shared that she noticed National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, fell on a Tuesday, and knowing that Thursdays draw the biggest crowd of Vietnam vets, “I decided our surprise event would be March 24 to capture as many vets as possible.

Several volunteers and organizations eagerly came together to collaborate, which made this event even more special with our local community involvement.”

Volunteers joining in the planning included Sue Brittain, Kathleen Franciose Green, Katie Muir Stankiewicz, Betty Muir, Cheryl Ann Caudill, Sandi Prichard VanWormer, Robin MacKenzie, Tammy MacKenzie Wolff, members of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club and staff at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

Wanting to make this a true surprise, the volunteers gathered at the nearby citizen center, waiting for their time to enter. After the round of announcements had been shared, the group made its way to the coffee shop and proceeded to enter and share the gifts, which as Pape later highlighted were “on behalf of your family at Richard’s Coffee Shop, we offer you a token of our appreciation for your service.”

These included a white flower similar to the forget-me-nots with the white standing for purity and honor and “to remind you that you are not forgotten,” Pape told them.

Also included was a poem entitled, “God Bless the Vets,” a small American flag and a yellow Welcome Home Veterans wristband.

Pape told the gathered crowd that this was a special day, and each veteran out there made Richard’s Coffee Shop “more than just a cup of coffee.”

Today, she continued, “we are specifically honoring the veterans that make this place even more special, our Vietnam veterans,” which was met with lots of cheers and clapping.

Pape noted that the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. She continued by saying, “Let it be clear we make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam era. We make no distinction whether you were drafted, enlisted or commissioned. And we make no distinction whether you served for one year or 30 years.”

Congress, she noted, set the day aside with five objectives, which she shared as being to highlight the service of the armed forces and support organizations during the war; to recognize contributions of those at home by American citizens; to highlight technology, science and medical advances during the war; recognize contributions by our Allies; and most importantly, to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action.

With emotion, Pape said they added a sixth one, to remember and reflect on the “reason for this special place to be more than just a cup of coffee as we pay respect to the combat pilot hailing the callsign ‘Mustang 53,’ U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Richard Warren, founder of Richard’s Coffee Shop.”

This likewise brought lots of reaction from the veterans assembled on this special day.

With the volunteers lined up behind Pape, she concluded by telling the veterans, “Today, we honor you, the Vietnam veteran. We are proud of you. We love you. And we want to say thank you for your service and….” She paused, turned around and all shouted out “WELCOME HOME!”

John Hedley came forward and, on behalf of all of the Vietnam veterans there, he shared an emotional and huge thank you.

“I can’t thank you enough for this kind of symbol of appreciation. This just means so much to us to get this kind of symbol of thanks and appreciation,” which he noted didn’t happen when they returned home. While he noted that thanks seemed kind of inadequate, he shared, “I can’t even express what this kind of thing means to all of us. I thank you sincerely from the bottom of my heart and the bottom of these collective hearts out here of all these Vietnam vets.”

There was lots of cheering and clapping as he shared once more, “Thank you so much.”