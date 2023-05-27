Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YOYO: You’re only you once.

That was the spin Mooresville High School's Kendall Mink said she and her classmates had put on the popular phrase YOLO: You only live once. She said while there have been accomplishments and mistakes along the way, high school has been one of the things that has allowed them to find themselves as they take their next steps in life.

“We get one shot at life, and while high school doesn’t define you, your actions after high school may,” Kendall Mink said, while she gave the opening address. "With only one normal year of high school, our class had to overcome countless obstacles, and we all deserve this so much. I can't wait to see where life takes us."

That seemed to be the theme as Honor Speakers Zainab Barrie and Sloan McCrea spoke to Mooresville's Class of 2023. It was time to take in everything that led to this point while looking ahead as well.

Barrie spoke of how others had trouble with the pronunciation of her name, and then she would shorten it to make it easier on others, but that didn't change who she was. She said some told her that was like changing herself to cater to other people and that her name didn't define her.

"My name alone is not who I am, it is just one part of me. Just like for all of us, one aspect of ourselves does not define us," Barrie said, before sharing a Martin Luther King quote about how people can change, but they'll always be themselves. "'You will change your mind; You will change your looks; You will change your smile, laugh and ways, but no matter what you change, you will always be you.'

And while these students prepare for the beginning of a new chapter in their lives that will define them as well, they took time to remember the ups and downs of their days in school.

Sloan McCrea recalled what wasn't a great moment for her at the time, but one she can look back on with a sense of humor.

She referred to her "brief stint" as a powder puff football player.

"I say brief because 20 minutes into playing the sophomore class in flag football, I was tackled and managed to break my wrist," McCrea said. "It was a low moment in my athletic career, but a memorable moment for my time in the Popp."

For her and her nearly 500 classmates gathered on the field at Coach Joe Popp Stadium, walking across the stage will be the last memory they make as students, and now graduates, of Mooresville High School.

With those memories and education in their minds, MHS Principal Samone Graham said the students are prepared for what's next.

"Very bittersweet. They were an awesome class so I know I'm going to miss them," Graham said. "We have leaders that are quiet leaders, leaders that are bold leaders, leaders all over and I know they're going to do great and make Mooresville High School proud."