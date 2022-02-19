‘We are almost there!’:FeedNC’s Building a Bigger Table campaign moves forward

He stressed that they were there to celebrate what was being built, a building to feed those in need in the community, a building to help those struggling to feed their families, a building where training could take place so people could get jobs and not need assistance, and “a building where the community and those we serve can come together for fellowship and opportunity. We’re almost there!” he said.

Concluding with a football metaphor, Donoghue told those gathered, “we’re well inside the red zone, we’ve got first and goal at the four. We’re almost there. And for you non-football fans, we’re almost there!” he shouted with a big smile. “Thank you again for your extraordinary generous support, thank you for helping build a legacy in our community that we can all rejoice in.”

Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, echoed the sentiments of thanks to all who attended this special event. She also shared information with the group that provided additional reasons to celebrate. Ingram turned and pointed out the area where the house on the property had once stood and which was now torn down, noting that G.L. Wilson had been at work for over a week, as well noting the timeline that they expect to be in the new building this time next year.