Madeline Stolberg encouraged her classmates at Lake Norman High School to celebrate their successes and to make a difference in the world.

The Lake Norman Class of 2023, numbering some 488, walked across the stage set up on the Wildcat football field Saturday morning to a full house of cheering family and friends.

Stolberg, one of two honor speakers, addressed her classmates prior to the graduates receiving their diplomas.

She advised her fellow graduates to look beyond the horizon. She told them to celebrate reaching the milestone of high school graduation and the feeling that it has prepared them to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

Her fellow honor speaker, Meghan Christensen, told her classmates that this is their first taste of independence. “We have submitted our final projects and turned in our computers,” she said.

As they approach adulthood, Christensen said, they should embrace opportunities and surround themselves with people who encourage them to do their best.

As she and Stolberg encouraged their classmates to celebrate their successes and look to the future, Christensen also offered a piece of advice. “Never take yourself too seriously,” she said. “Take a step back and laugh.”

As she ended her speech, Christensen said something most of her classmates were probably thinking: “We did it!”

Principal Bill Shapcott told the graduates they have something to be especially proud of in dealing with interruptions in their in-school education due to COVID-19. “With all of the ups and downs we’ve had to deal with in the last several years … I applaud you,” he said.