We must remain unafraid to render evil powerless

“Evil is powerless if the good are unafraid” — President Ronald Regan

I have struggled to comprehend that 2021 is one of the deadliest years on record for law enforcement. I am apprehensive and fearful of what 2022 holds in store for those who choose to wear a badge. With an alarming number of violent deaths of law enforcement officers this past month, I am not encouraged that 2022 will bode well for our profession.

As sheriff, I am acutely aware that the men and women of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are not immune to the violence that seems to be quickly becoming an epidemic, spreading at an alarming rate across our country. As the statistics of slain officers continue to mount, those of us in law enforcement find ourselves in a race against time as we evaluate our equipment, policies, and training offered. We must remain hyper-vigilant and on the cutting edge of technology and training standards.