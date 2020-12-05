'We need your help': Local health care, government officials make appeal to public to #MaskUp

“Recognizing that there are two other hospitals in this county, that’s a large increase in the number of people with this disease,” John Green said. “We needed to make sure that the public was aware that the virus has increased to this extent.”

Green also stated that all parties that were involved in the joint statement agreed without hesitation, realizing the need to better the community without politicizing the issues surrounding the mask mandates that have been issued in North Carolina.

“It shows how much everybody just wants to see our community succeed,” Green said. “I respect the decision of those who choose not to wear a mask, but my job at Iredell Health is to protect the community’s health. So we need to educate people on how challenging the situation is now.”

The statement made comes not only at a time where the infection numbers are exploding but on the heels of a major holiday in Thanksgiving that brings people together and ahead of Christmas which does the same. The health officials recognize that this is a hard time of year to remain socially distant, but ask that people comply with the guidelines put forth by the CDC and other government agencies.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to be hard to improve unless people dramatically change their behavior,” Green said. “I frequently talk at the hospital about pandemic fatigue. When you’re on a diet, everybody wants that skip day, but unfortunately with a pandemic, you don’t have those.”