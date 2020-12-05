'We need your help': Local health care, government officials make appeal to public to #MaskUp

In the midst of rapidly increasing COVID-19 case numbers in Iredell County, local government and health care officials came together Friday afternoon to issue a plea to the public to better adhere to the health and safety guidelines.
The group made up of local mayors (Miles Atkins of Mooresville, TeRoss Young of Troutman and Costi Kutteh of Statesville) and health care officials (John Green, CEO of Iredell Health System, Stephen Midkiff, CEO of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Josh Snow, CEO of Davis Regional Medical Center, and Jeff Smith, CEO of Piedmont HealthCare), along with Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Mallory and Iredell County Health Department Director Jane Hinson, recorded a joint statement urging citizens to push through the "challenging times."
The statement released went as follows: “We know you’re tired of hearing about COVID-19. We all are. But that doesn’t change the facts. Case numbers in our area are rising at an alarming rate. These are challenging times. But together, we will get through this. Your health is important to us. That’s why we’re asking you to commit to doing your part. Wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, and always remember to wear your mask. Mask up to protect others and to protect yourself. We’re all working hard to do what we can to keep you safe, but we need your help.”
This message is a part of a larger, nationwide effort being put forth by the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses’ Association under the name #MaskUp.
“Unfortunately, we still see so many people just not wearing a mask,” Jeff Smith said. “Until this vaccine comes out, and until we get enough people inoculated, we just don’t have any other options. Hopefully, gathering these people together will make people start to see the importance of doing it.”
In the last three weeks, Iredell County has experienced a steep increase in positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations and deaths. Since the start of November, the county has seen more than 2,200 new cases of coronavirus as well as 27 deaths. That equates to 35 percent of all confirmed cases since March and 44 percent of all the fatalities.
In just this week alone, Iredell County has confirmed 658 new cases, a record for any week since consistent reporting began in late-March.
Support Local Journalism
“I think the concern grows as the health care workers become sick … who’s going to care for the patients?” Smith said. “I’ve had a number of doctors become ill, I’ve had some hospitalized, we’ve had an employee die.
“We’ve had to close offices because the entire office tested positive — we’ve definitely felt the impact.”
The three hospitals in the county are also feeling the strain that has been placed on them by the virus. Iredell Health System of Statesville, which operates the largest hospital in the county, reported that they alone had 43 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, 31 of which are Iredell County residents.
“Recognizing that there are two other hospitals in this county, that’s a large increase in the number of people with this disease,” John Green said. “We needed to make sure that the public was aware that the virus has increased to this extent.”
Green also stated that all parties that were involved in the joint statement agreed without hesitation, realizing the need to better the community without politicizing the issues surrounding the mask mandates that have been issued in North Carolina.
“It shows how much everybody just wants to see our community succeed,” Green said. “I respect the decision of those who choose not to wear a mask, but my job at Iredell Health is to protect the community’s health. So we need to educate people on how challenging the situation is now.”
The statement made comes not only at a time where the infection numbers are exploding but on the heels of a major holiday in Thanksgiving that brings people together and ahead of Christmas which does the same. The health officials recognize that this is a hard time of year to remain socially distant, but ask that people comply with the guidelines put forth by the CDC and other government agencies.
“Unfortunately, it’s going to be hard to improve unless people dramatically change their behavior,” Green said. “I frequently talk at the hospital about pandemic fatigue. When you’re on a diet, everybody wants that skip day, but unfortunately with a pandemic, you don’t have those.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.