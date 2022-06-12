‘We’ve had a good life’ - Richart couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Jim and Pat Richart of Mooresville will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary June 14.

Both were raised in Wisconsin, and Pat attended Catholic school there for eight grades, while Jim went to a one-room country school with eight grades and 15 students. Raised on a dairy farm, Jim shared that his dad insisted that all of his children would go to high school and get a degree, which was not a common thing at that time for farm boys.

Jim is the son of Ray and Gertrude Richart, and Pat is the daughter of Neil and Lillian Coogan. Jim had four sisters and three brothers and Pat had four brothers.

The couple met while they were in high school, and following graduation at the age of 19 before Jim was drafted, they got married at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Watertown, Wisconsin, on June 14, 1952.

In February 1953, Jim was drafted and served in the United States Army for two years. He shared that he spent 14 months in Korea, in combat. When he returned from his time in the military, he got a job as a signalman on the railroad.

The couple was living in Madison, Wisconsin, at the time, and taking the day off, they decided to visit and take a stroll on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. It was at this time Pat asked Jim if he ever thought of going to college to which he said, “no, I’m not qualified” and she replied, “how do you know that if you don’t ask.”

As they passed the agricultural building there, they decided to go in, which led to a discussion with the dean, a tour of the agricultural building, applying for the GI Bill and signing up for school. He would be studying and going for his major in a new program just started at the university, Food Science and Technology.

Upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin in 1959, he received a job with General Foods, working at one of their plants in Illinois. After several years, he took a job as plant manager at Freeze Dried Products in Evansville, Indiana.

During this time, Pat was busy working as a stay at home mother taking care of their four children.

The four children and their spouses are Sharon and Hank Myers who live in Winston-Salem, Terese and Scott Mitchell who live in Oak Island, Kevin and Debbie Richart who live in New Bern, and Daniel and Stephanie Richart who live in Mooresville. They have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jim shared that when he went to Freeze Dried Products, the company was approached to help develop some food and package it for the military for the first astronauts to go up into space.

Later, learning that this plant was soon to be torn down to make way for an interstate that was coming through, he took a job at Chun King Corporation in Duluth, Minnesota. It was the day they moved, in December, that it was announced that R.J. Reynolds has purchased Chun King.

The couple found themselves making the move to Winston-Salem, where Jim worked in research and development. Pat returned to school to get some extra secretary skills and was employed in several secretarial jobs while there. They lived in Winston-Salem for 15 years until company headquarters moved with the research department being moved to San Francisco. The family decided not to make the move and instead, Jim decided to go into consulting for food science and technology. They built a house on the lake and made the move to Mooresville.

Jim shared that the first thing they did when they moved was to go to church and start getting involved. Since they arrived in Mooresville in 1985, the couple has been active members of St. Therese Catholic Church, where Pat has been involved in the women’s group, Jim is a member of the church’s Knights of Columbus and both have been members of Bible study groups.

The Richarts shared that they have made great friends through the years, both in Winston and Mooresville, that would get together often and go camping on weekends in the mountains and at the beach, one of their favorite places. Fishing, which both enjoyed, was a part of those beach trips, as well as when they lived at the lake.

Through the years, in addition to their trips, the honored couple has enjoyed square dancing, being a part of card clubs and volunteering their time with various groups.

Upon their arrival to Mooresville, Pat learned of a job opening at Davidson College and went to work as faculty secretary from 1987 until 1992. Following her retirement, she continued to work as a fill-in when needed. It was during this time that Jim started volunteering first with Habitat for Humanity on their board of directors and on the board with the senior center when it first started.

The couple volunteered as tutors in the schools and both have served as Ambassadors for the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce.

While some health issues prevent them from doing some of the things they once enjoyed, they are still able to attend church and visit with their friends.

Jim said that he takes care of Pat, and she said, with a smile, that “I keep him in order.”

The Richarts were recognized for their 70th anniversary during the 8 a.m. Mass on June 12. The priest told them that the Mass would be said for them and he would bless them afterward. Following the service, a family gathering was planned to celebrate the special occasion.

Jim shared that Pat “has been my rock.” He said that she did a good job with the family. “We’ve got four wonderful children,” he said. “We’ve had a good life.”