We will do what it takes to keep students in school

On Nov. 23, 2020, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed N.C. Executive Order 180, mandating masks for North Carolinians. He was able to mandate masks by using the Emergency Powers Act granted to him under the N.C. State Constitution. Months later on April 28, 2021, Cooper signed an Executive Order outlining safety measures for the month of May. Executive Order No. 209 took effect April 30 and is set to expire June 1. Under the new Executive Order, masks are still required indoors but are no longer mandated outdoors. Masks are still strongly recommended outdoors by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) in crowded areas and higher risk settings where social distancing is difficult.

According to the NCDHHS, masks are still required indoors in all public and non-public schools. Adults (workers, teachers, guests, other adults) and children five (5) years and older at public and non-public schools in North Carolina are required to wear a face covering when indoors, at all times unless an individual has a mask waiver. For more information on school guidance please refer to StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

Through our work with the Iredell County Health Department and the ABC Science Collaborative, we were able to be among the first public schools in N.C. to return to school for face-to-face learning. We have been aggressive in exploring safety protocols that would allow us to get students back into our school buildings. Believe me, when we know it is safe to unmask students, we’ll be the first to let you know. However, we rely on our relationships with the Health Department and others in the healthcare profession to guide us as to what is safe for our school buildings. We very much appreciate the collaboration of the Iredell County Health Department, our local hospitals, NCHHS and the ABC Science Collaborative. We’ve learned so much over the last 14 months, and we are committed to keeping our kids safe, educating them, focusing on their mental health, and getting students back into a routine.