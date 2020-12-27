Wearing of masks not about rights but caring about your fellow man

Last week marked our 40th week of pandemic response. I believe that I speak for our entire public health team when I say that we’re exhausted and deeply saddened. These same emotions are most likely experienced by all frontline health care workers and first responders.
We’re exhausted from trying to deliver a public health prevention message that is backed by science and research but is being ignored by many of our residents. We’re saddened from hearing about beach trips that spread the virus to an elderly grandparent resulting in hospitalization and eventual death. Saddened from hearing about birthday parties, weddings, funerals and large family gatherings that result in COVID-19 clusters, hospitalizations and even death.
We’re exhausted from being yelled at when we are only trying to protect your health and the health of your family by asking you to quarantine or isolate.
I continue to hear citizens say that it is a violation of their “rights” to be asked to wear a cloth face covering. Cloth face coverings are a public health preventive measure that reduces the spread of viral transmission by 77% if worn by both individuals.
Some other preventive practices that save lives include the wearing of seat belts, car seat requirements for infants and toddlers, graduated licensing laws, bike helmets and required childhood vaccinations. What about the following of road signs and speed limits? Aren’t these also requirements put in place to save lives? I’ve never heard anyone say that their “rights” were being violated because they weren’t allowed to speed. We have data that shows how the wearing of seat belts saves lives. We have data that shows how the wearing of cloth face coverings saves lives. How is this different?
Today I was looking at the data posted on the NCDHHS website. We have the second highest county rate for the percent of tests returning positive at 17.1%. We have seen an absolute explosion of positive tests since Halloween. Our number of positive cases (4,041 to 8,329) have more than doubled while deaths have doubled (45 to 90) during that time period. I have been told that COVID-19 infection is no deadlier than the flu. I beg to differ. In the last 10 years in North Carolina, 1,489 residents lost their lives to the flu. In just nine months, 6,240 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 infection.
Every time I am told about another death related to COVID-19 infection, I think about the family who is left to mourn this loss. I think about the life of the deceased. What occupation did they have? Did they have children, grandchildren? Most importantly I think about whether or not this death could have been prevented. Were they around someone in the community who was infected and didn’t wear a cloth face covering?
Each of us has a responsibility to slow the spread of this virus. Vaccine will help but a change in behavior is what we need and we need it now. The wearing of a cloth face covering isn’t about your rights, it is about caring for your fellow man. It is about doing everything in your power to protect your health and the health of others. Please join us in this fight.
Jane Hinson is the director of the Iredell County Health Department.