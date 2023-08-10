The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.