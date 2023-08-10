The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…