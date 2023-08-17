Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
