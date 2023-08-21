The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It sh…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…