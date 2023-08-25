The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.