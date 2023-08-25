The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 101. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It sh…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…