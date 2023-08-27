The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 10:31 PM EDT until SUN 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
