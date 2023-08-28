The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
