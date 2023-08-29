Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until TUE 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
