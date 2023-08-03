Today's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshin…