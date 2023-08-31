Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's weather f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rain…