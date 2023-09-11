Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
