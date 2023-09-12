Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
