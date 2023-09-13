Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Rai…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…