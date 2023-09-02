The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
