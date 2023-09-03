Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Mooresville, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's weather f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are pre…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…