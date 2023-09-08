Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.