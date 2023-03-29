Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.

The first in-person seminar will be held April 5 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be April 24 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, located at 103 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow the presentations.

If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year.

For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).