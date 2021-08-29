Weight loss options seminars offered

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free, monthly educational seminars entitled Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.

The in-person seminar will be Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar will be Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, which is at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those participating in either seminar are encouraged to secure their reservation early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question-and-answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 888-99LNRMC(56762).