Weight loss options seminars offered

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free, monthly educational seminars entitled Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.
The in-person seminar will be Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar will be Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, which is at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville.
Those participating in either seminar are encouraged to secure their reservation early as space fills quickly.
Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question-and-answer period will follow these presentations.
If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 888-99LNRMC(56762).