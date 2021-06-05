 Skip to main content
Weight loss seminars planned for June
Weight loss seminars planned for June

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The in-person seminar will be June 9 at 6:30 p.m., and the online virtual seminar will be June 28 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including: adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow these presentations. If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021, or one may view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com, or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

6-6 weight loss seminars

Heider
