Weight loss seminars scheduled for January

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The free January online seminars will be Jan. 13 and Jan. 25, each at 6:30 p.m., hosted by The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman in Mooresville. Those participating are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including: adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021, or one may view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for these free seminars or to get more information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com for upcoming dates and times.